72 / 365
Red Black Maple Leaves.
We have two different maple trees in our yard. The black maple is in the upper yard next to the driveway. The other is a sugar maple in the lower yard. These leaves are from the black maple. Soon I will be up to my knees in maple leaves.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
0
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
121
photos
9
followers
19
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Views
8
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
12th October 2022 1:27pm
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
