Shadow Lakes #13 by pej76
71 / 365

Shadow Lakes #13

A little bit of color on the tree line on the 13th fairway at Shadow Lakes GC. The club has given us "senior" golfers a big break on this hole by moving the gold tees up about 75 yards from the whites. The green is almost drivable. My drive was along the tree line but we could not find the ball due to all of the fallen leaves. We have a leaf rule in our league so I was not penalized. I managed par. Scored 87 on the day which was my best ever score at this course. I didn't win any money but was really happy about the score.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Paul J

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
October 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful green!
October 12th, 2022  
