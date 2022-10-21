Previous
This is MY Box Now. by pej76
This is MY Box Now.

Gracie immediately claimed the box for the new air purifier as her own. I tried to get a shot of her inside the box but every time I pointed the phone at her on the inside she’d scamper out. I think she was doing that on purpose. 😼
