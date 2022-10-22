Previous
Room With A View by pej76
Room With A View

Just a quick shot of the view we have from our dining room windows.

Still feeling crappy from the cold that both the wife and I have. Shame that we can't enjoy how nice it is outside today.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Paul J

@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, what a gorgeous view. Lovely shot. It must be wonderful to relax and watch the view.
October 22nd, 2022  
What a lovely room and view
October 22nd, 2022  
