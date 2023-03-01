Previous
Next
Fore! by pej76
182 / 365

Fore!

The old saying is: "March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb". This year it has come in like a lamb. It is 69 F ( 20.5 C ) here in our little piece of western Pennsylvania. I was wearing golf shorts and a tee shirt while practicing my swing. I hope March does not go out like a lion. Love these La Nina years.

As you can see my hitting mat is slightly worn. The mat doesn't hold up so well with hitting iron shots. The ball is a hollow plastic ball so it won't go too far when hit. I need to get to the golf range to hit some real balls.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise