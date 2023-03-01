Fore!

The old saying is: "March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb". This year it has come in like a lamb. It is 69 F ( 20.5 C ) here in our little piece of western Pennsylvania. I was wearing golf shorts and a tee shirt while practicing my swing. I hope March does not go out like a lion. Love these La Nina years.



As you can see my hitting mat is slightly worn. The mat doesn't hold up so well with hitting iron shots. The ball is a hollow plastic ball so it won't go too far when hit. I need to get to the golf range to hit some real balls.