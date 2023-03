Charging the Fitbit

Frustrating morning with the Fitbit. The App is crashing upon opening it on the iPhone. Appears to be a world wide problem from what I've found on the web. Apparently, this is the 2nd problem Fitbit has had in a month. I hope the problem is resolved soon. I'm very tempted now to get an Apple watch.



My Fitbit Versa 2 was in need of a charge this morning. I like how long the battery lasts in this device. Apple watch battery life isn't nearly as good.