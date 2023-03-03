Previous
Road Work by pej76
184 / 365

Road Work

It was another unusually warm and sunny winter day yesterday here in western Pa. A good day for a long walk around the neighborhood.

They have been working along this stretch of road through our subdivision for quite awhile now. Makes me wonder if they will ever be done.
Paul J

Photo Details

