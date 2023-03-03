Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
184 / 365
Road Work
It was another unusually warm and sunny winter day yesterday here in western Pa. A good day for a long walk around the neighborhood.
They have been working along this stretch of road through our subdivision for quite awhile now. Makes me wonder if they will ever be done.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
257
photos
16
followers
26
following
50% complete
View this month »
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Latest from all albums
179
180
181
42
182
183
43
184
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd March 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close