Previous
Next
Babysitting by pej76
185 / 365

Babysitting

An unexpected morning of babysitting for us. The grandson kept telling his mommy that he wanted to go to grandma's house today. So we put aside our Saturday chores to watch him for a few hours.

Here he is building a house out of magnetic squares for Gracie's toy mouse that he calls Squeaky Lee.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise