Worm Moon

I wanted to see how the iPhone 13 would handle a shot of the bright full moon. The phone doesn’t do too bad with low light conditions but the full moon is just too bright for it. This was a quick shot while I was taking out the rubbish last night. I didn’t want to play around with the phone because it was so cold.



BTW, it is called a “Worm Moon” because this is the time of the year when the worms start to come up out of the ground. Or so the local weather man says. I don’t expect to see any soon as we are in a cold snap for a bit.



Have a great day everyone!