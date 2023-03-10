Previous
Almost There by pej76
191 / 365

Almost There

Quick shot of the Daffodils getting close to bloom. Now that we are in a cold snap it may take them a little longer to pop out.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Paul J

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Spring is in the air. Very pretty.
March 10th, 2023  
