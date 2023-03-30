Sign up
211 / 365
Milk Frother
I normally drink my coffee black with nothing in it. My wife bought a milk frother the other day and I wanted to see what it would do to cream in my coffee. I made a mess. I would be a bad barista.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
0
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
291
photos
16
followers
27
following
57% complete
View this month »
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
