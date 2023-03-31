Previous
Next
Violas by pej76
212 / 365

Violas

My wife bought this Viola plant to be for the deck. It will live indoors though until the weather is much warmer. It was enjoying the morning sunshine in the dining room when I took this photo.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How beautiful they look, so many lovely colours.
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise