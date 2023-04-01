Sign up
213 / 365
Tea Time Cat
A neighbor came by for tea yesterday. Gracie sort of joined us at a distance after she greeted our guest and was petted to her satisfaction. She watched and listened from the living room on one of her favorite throws.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Paul J
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life.
Casablanca
She's such a lovely cat, I always enjoy photos of her
April 1st, 2023
Diana
She's gorgeous, love her throw too.
April 1st, 2023
