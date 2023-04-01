Previous
Next
Tea Time Cat by pej76
213 / 365

Tea Time Cat

A neighbor came by for tea yesterday. Gracie sort of joined us at a distance after she greeted our guest and was petted to her satisfaction. She watched and listened from the living room on one of her favorite throws.

1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
She's such a lovely cat, I always enjoy photos of her
April 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
She's gorgeous, love her throw too.
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise