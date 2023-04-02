Previous
Dismantling by pej76
214 / 365

Dismantling

The son in law and I thought we had a very nice day to dismantle a playground set he had purchased from another family. It was a very well built playground. That’s me taking the roof apart.

Note the blue clear blue sky. The temperature was near mid 60F. 15 minutes later a bad storm hit with very high wind, torrential rain, and lightning. After the main storm passed we finished the work in a gale and 40 degree temperature.

We got it all taken down however, loaded into the truck and delivered to their home. It will be reassembled sometime this week.

The grandson better darn well like this and play on it!!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Paul J

March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
Casablanca ace
It look brilliant! Our son always loved this kind of thing and we loved the excuse of “supervising” to join in too!
April 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
After all that hard work and time invested, I too hope he enjoys it.
April 2nd, 2023  
