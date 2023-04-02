Dismantling

The son in law and I thought we had a very nice day to dismantle a playground set he had purchased from another family. It was a very well built playground. That’s me taking the roof apart.



Note the blue clear blue sky. The temperature was near mid 60F. 15 minutes later a bad storm hit with very high wind, torrential rain, and lightning. After the main storm passed we finished the work in a gale and 40 degree temperature.



We got it all taken down however, loaded into the truck and delivered to their home. It will be reassembled sometime this week.



The grandson better darn well like this and play on it!!