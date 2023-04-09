Previous
Finished by pej76
219 / 365

Finished

We finished the job at 8pm. Grandson had used the slide before we were done. I think he likes this thing.

Happy Easter everyone!
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
60% complete

Diana ace
Such a great shot of this wondeful playground, I am sure he will love it!
April 9th, 2023  
