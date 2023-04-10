Sign up
220 / 365
Grandma and Grandson
Before Easter dinner was served yesterday grandma took some time to read to grandson one of his favorite books. It's about construction trucks, bulldozers, and cranes. He has a fascination with these things.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
3
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
303
photos
15
followers
26
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Latest from all albums
216
217
218
31
51
219
52
220
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th April 2023 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a precious moment you captured, they grow up much too fast.
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely photo
April 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Very special moment
April 10th, 2023
