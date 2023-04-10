Previous
Grandma and Grandson by pej76
Grandma and Grandson

Before Easter dinner was served yesterday grandma took some time to read to grandson one of his favorite books. It's about construction trucks, bulldozers, and cranes. He has a fascination with these things.
Paul J

Diana ace
Such a precious moment you captured, they grow up much too fast.
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely photo
April 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Very special moment
April 10th, 2023  
