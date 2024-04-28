Previous
Grass by pej76
A photo for the sake of posting a photo.

I’m not allowed to do much at all because of my eye. Our lawn grass needs to be mowed. I sent out a “help wanted” to the kids. The son will come over tomorrow to mow the lawn.
