Previous
Photo 494
Baltimore Oriole
This guy has been coming around to the feeders for a few days now. We put some grape jelly in a bowl for him. He loves it. Glad to see the Oriole showing up. They are not a common sight in our area.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
1
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
702
photos
22
followers
29
following
135% complete
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
494
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
26th April 2024 5:25pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
How beautiful. We don’t get them here.
April 27th, 2024
