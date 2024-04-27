Previous
Baltimore Oriole by pej76
Baltimore Oriole

This guy has been coming around to the feeders for a few days now. We put some grape jelly in a bowl for him. He loves it. Glad to see the Oriole showing up. They are not a common sight in our area.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Paul J

Casablanca ace
How beautiful. We don’t get them here.
April 27th, 2024  
