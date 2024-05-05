Previous
Allium by pej76
Allium

Or ornamental onion. Seen these on my walk this afternoon. Someone has them planted around their mailbox.

Managed to get a walk in between rain showers.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Paul J

@pej76
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful
May 5th, 2024  
Rob Z
These make a great colorful image
May 5th, 2024  
