Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 502
My Catty
Gracie: “I can hit the ball further with my tail than you can with a driver old man!”
Paul: “ you know we can still take you back to the shelter don’t you. It’s only 15 minutes away!”
I’m finally allowed to hit balls again. Hoping to play on Friday.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
710
photos
22
followers
29
following
137% complete
View this month »
495
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th May 2024 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close