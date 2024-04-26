Previous
Lilac Flowers by pej76
Photo 493

Lilac Flowers

A photo today just for the sake of taking a photo. Our lilac bush is blooming nicely. I had trimmed the bush back a couple of years ago. I think I should have trimmed it back even further. It looks like it may get to be too tall again.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise