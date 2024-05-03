Sign up
Previous
Photo 499
Rhododendron
This Rhododendron bush gets the most sun and is always the first to bloom. These popped out today.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
707
photos
22
followers
29
following
136% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
A fabulous shot of this lovely pop of colour.
May 3rd, 2024
