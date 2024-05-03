Previous
Rhododendron by pej76
Photo 499

Rhododendron

This Rhododendron bush gets the most sun and is always the first to bloom. These popped out today.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous shot of this lovely pop of colour.
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise