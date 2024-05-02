Previous
Azaleas by pej76
Photo 498

Azaleas

The warm weather we’ve had recently has caused our Azaleas to fully pop open. I put netting over them a few months ago to keep the deer from eating them to nothing. That paid off.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise