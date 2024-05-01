Sign up
Previous
Photo 497
Surveying Her Domain
What would I do without Gracie to photograph? Here she is making sure all is in order in her kingdom. Or is it queendom?
You can also see that the moss needs to be cleaned off of the deck. That’s not going to happen for awhile. Not until my eye heals.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
