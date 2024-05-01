Previous
Surveying Her Domain by pej76
What would I do without Gracie to photograph? Here she is making sure all is in order in her kingdom. Or is it queendom?

You can also see that the moss needs to be cleaned off of the deck. That’s not going to happen for awhile. Not until my eye heals.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Paul J

