Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 496
Lazy Day
It was a warm and lazy day for all of us here on Sunday. Temperature was in the 80s. Gracie took a long nap on the storage box after patrolling the yard all morning.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
704
photos
22
followers
29
following
135% complete
View this month »
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
28th April 2024 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close