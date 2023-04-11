Previous
Golf Day
Golf Day

Golf at Ponderosa CG today. Not my favorite course. BUT, I won 8 bucks for a pin shot so I’m happy. I shot a 92.
11th April 2023

Paul J

April 11th, 2023  
