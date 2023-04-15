Previous
Jonquil by pej76
225 / 365

Jonquil

Just a quick shot of the Jonquil blooming in the shade garden. Focus a bit off but I decided to post anyway.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
61% complete

Casablanca ace
Such a lovely fresh colour
April 17th, 2023  
