225 / 365
Jonquil
Just a quick shot of the Jonquil blooming in the shade garden. Focus a bit off but I decided to post anyway.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
Casablanca
ace
Such a lovely fresh colour
April 17th, 2023
