Previous
Next
Beaver Valley by pej76
224 / 365

Beaver Valley

Golfing today at Beaver Valley CC. It overlooks the towns of Beaver Falls on the left and New Brighton on the right. That is the Beaver River separating the two towns.

Beaver Valley CC is one of the oldest golf clubs in Pennsylvania. It’s a nice course however with a couple of tricky holes. I enjoy playing there.

I shot 91 and won 7 bucks for the longest putt. Ironic because I putted so poorly today. Would have been in the mid 80s if I could have found the hole 🫤
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise