Beaver Valley

Golfing today at Beaver Valley CC. It overlooks the towns of Beaver Falls on the left and New Brighton on the right. That is the Beaver River separating the two towns.



Beaver Valley CC is one of the oldest golf clubs in Pennsylvania. It’s a nice course however with a couple of tricky holes. I enjoy playing there.



I shot 91 and won 7 bucks for the longest putt. Ironic because I putted so poorly today. Would have been in the mid 80s if I could have found the hole 🫤