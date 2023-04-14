Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
224 / 365
Beaver Valley
Golfing today at Beaver Valley CC. It overlooks the towns of Beaver Falls on the left and New Brighton on the right. That is the Beaver River separating the two towns.
Beaver Valley CC is one of the oldest golf clubs in Pennsylvania. It’s a nice course however with a couple of tricky holes. I enjoy playing there.
I shot 91 and won 7 bucks for the longest putt. Ironic because I putted so poorly today. Would have been in the mid 80s if I could have found the hole 🫤
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
307
photos
15
followers
25
following
61% complete
View this month »
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
Latest from all albums
31
219
52
220
221
222
223
224
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close