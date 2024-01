Red Sky in Morning…..

Sailor take warning so the saying goes. We are expecting some very nasty weather later on today and tomorrow. We will have rain, snow, and very high winds here in the Pittsburgh area. To our east the winds are predicted to reach 60 mph. To the north blizzard conditions. I’m hoping they reschedule the Steeler - Bills game. The game is scheduled to be played in Buffalo NY where 3 feet of snow is expected.