I Want Attention Now by pej76
Photo 400

I Want Attention Now

When Gracie wants my attention she can be very insistent. Although she is not a lap cat by any means she still does crave attention and affection. She manages to get it no matter what I am trying to do at the moment.
11th January 2024

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Corinne C
Gracie you are so cute!
January 11th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Gracie! I would be very glad to provide you with attention!
January 11th, 2024  
Diana
I love lapcats and would sit all day and cuddle cute Gracie 😻
January 11th, 2024  
