Previous
Photo 400
I Want Attention Now
When Gracie wants my attention she can be very insistent. Although she is not a lap cat by any means she still does crave attention and affection. She manages to get it no matter what I am trying to do at the moment.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
3
2
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
11th January 2024 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Gracie you are so cute!
January 11th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Hi, Gracie! I would be very glad to provide you with attention!
January 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love lapcats and would sit all day and cuddle cute Gracie 😻
January 11th, 2024
