Previous
Photo 425
Gracie’s new Imac
The old iMac had served me well for 15 years and was still working just fine. But, it was time to upgrade to the latest technology. Before I could open the box to set it up Gracie claimed it for her own.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
4
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
605
photos
17
followers
30
following
John Falconer
ace
iMacs have been around for that long!! I’m getting older and older. Lovely photo of Gracie. Maybe she’ll just be happy with the empty box?
February 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cats are like that, cute
February 7th, 2024
Paul J
ace
@johnfalconer
I bought my old iMac in 2009 when I got tired of Microsoft’s Windows nonsense. I’ve since learned to put up with Apple’s nonsense. 😄
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
She is so darn cute! Enjoy your new toy.
February 7th, 2024
