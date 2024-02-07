Gracie’s new Imac

Previous
The old iMac had served me well for 15 years and was still working just fine. But, it was time to upgrade to the latest technology. Before I could open the box to set it up Gracie claimed it for her own.
John Falconer ace
iMacs have been around for that long!! I’m getting older and older. Lovely photo of Gracie. Maybe she’ll just be happy with the empty box?
February 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cats are like that, cute
February 7th, 2024  
Paul J ace
@johnfalconer I bought my old iMac in 2009 when I got tired of Microsoft’s Windows nonsense. I’ve since learned to put up with Apple’s nonsense. 😄
February 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
She is so darn cute! Enjoy your new toy.
February 7th, 2024  
