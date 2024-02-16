Previous
Foyle’s War by pej76
Photo 434

Foyle’s War

Gracie was enjoying watching Michale Kitchen in an episode of Foyle’s War last evening. We have one more episode to watch in the series and we will have seen every one of them.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Casablanca ace
Gracie is a cat of taste! Love Foyle’s War. Michael Kitchen has been a favourite of mine for many years. Deep yet understated. Wonderful stuff.
February 16th, 2024  
