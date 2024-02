Snow on Deck

Yesterday I posted the beginning on the snowfall on our deck. We ended up with 4 inches on the deck. The National Weather Station located in our neighborhood reported 3.6 officially in our township. I should have called them to tell them to recalibrate their measuring devices 😄



NOAA also reported areas just a few miles south of us getting 8 inches. I’m glad we didn’t have to go anywhere Friday evening!