Previous
Apple by pej76
Photo 437

Apple

My first attempt at negative space. I used Affinity to create this. Not at all happy with it but I’m still learning. Miles to go yet.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise