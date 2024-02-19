Sign up
Photo 437
Apple
My first attempt at negative space. I used Affinity to create this. Not at all happy with it but I’m still learning. Miles to go yet.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
