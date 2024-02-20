Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 438
St Stephen's Bell Tower
Another negative space attempt. Taken a few years ago when I was trying out some nighttime photography. If nothing else it does look somewhat spooky.
St. Stephens is the Anglican church in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. We were members there for a number of years before moving over to St. Philips in our community.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
625
photos
19
followers
30
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Latest from all albums
434
129
130
57
435
436
437
438
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
14th November 2017 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close