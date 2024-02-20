Previous
St Stephen's Bell Tower by pej76
Photo 438

St Stephen's Bell Tower

Another negative space attempt. Taken a few years ago when I was trying out some nighttime photography. If nothing else it does look somewhat spooky.

St. Stephens is the Anglican church in Sewickley, Pennsylvania. We were members there for a number of years before moving over to St. Philips in our community.
20th February 2024

