Previous
Photo 443
Nosey Gracie
No matter the size or shape of the box Gracie has to know what is inside of it. She managed to pull a paper out of this one so she could chew on it.
This week’s Flash of Red is for B&W contrast. I used Affinity to first convert to B&W then used filters to bring out the contrast.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th February 2024 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
LOL Cats and boxes - just can't keep them apart!
February 25th, 2024
