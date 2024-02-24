Previous
Beach Waves by pej76
Beach Waves

Dipping into the archives again for a photo to use for negative space. This one from a few years ago at Hilton Head. It was a warm but dreary day this particular day.

I confess that it’s been a lot easier looking through the archives for photos to use for this week’s negative space. I will have to give it a try sometime just using the camera.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Paul J

@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
121% complete

Photo Details

