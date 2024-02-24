Sign up
Previous
Photo 442
Beach Waves
Dipping into the archives again for a photo to use for negative space. This one from a few years ago at Hilton Head. It was a warm but dreary day this particular day.
I confess that it’s been a lot easier looking through the archives for photos to use for this week’s negative space. I will have to give it a try sometime just using the camera.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
633
photos
20
followers
29
following
121% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
26th September 2018 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
negative
,
space
