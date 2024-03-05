Previous
Crocus by pej76
Photo 452

Crocus

A filler for the 5th. Just one little crocus blooming the the garden. We used to have a few more. I wonder where they went.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Paul J

@pej76
Diana ace
Lovely light on the beautiful flower.
March 15th, 2024  
