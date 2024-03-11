Previous
Don't Stand Up!
Don’t Stand Up!

The one remaining amusement park in the Pittsburgh area is Kennywood. This is one of the cars from the old Jack Rabbit roller coaster ride. There were several Pittsburgh themed displays at the Google building.
Paul J

Great capture.
