Photo 457
Don’t Stand Up!
The one remaining amusement park in the Pittsburgh area is Kennywood. This is one of the cars from the old Jack Rabbit roller coaster ride. There were several Pittsburgh themed displays at the Google building.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off.
125% complete
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
March 11th, 2024
