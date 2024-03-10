Previous
Google Ice Cream Room by pej76
Google Ice Cream Room

Of course Google has an ice cream room. We made a stop there to sample some of the offerings. It was well stocked.

The writing on the wall behind me is a tribute to Alfred L. Cradle. He was a Pittsburgher who invented the ice cream scoop in 1897.

The door to the parlor was cleverly disguised as a cooler for soft drinks. I had no idea it was just a door to the parlor.
