Photo 456
Google Ice Cream Room
Of course Google has an ice cream room. We made a stop there to sample some of the offerings. It was well stocked.
The writing on the wall behind me is a tribute to Alfred L. Cradle. He was a Pittsburgher who invented the ice cream scoop in 1897.
The door to the parlor was cleverly disguised as a cooler for soft drinks. I had no idea it was just a door to the parlor.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
655
photos
20
followers
29
following
124% complete
View this month »
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
453
454
138
59
139
455
140
456
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
8th March 2024 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
