Google Ice Cream Room

Of course Google has an ice cream room. We made a stop there to sample some of the offerings. It was well stocked.



The writing on the wall behind me is a tribute to Alfred L. Cradle. He was a Pittsburgher who invented the ice cream scoop in 1897.



The door to the parlor was cleverly disguised as a cooler for soft drinks. I had no idea it was just a door to the parlor.