World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle by pej76
Photo 455

World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle

Seen at Google Pittsburgh. It took over 1200 hours for a crew of people to put it together. I did notice how many pieces are in the puzzle.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

