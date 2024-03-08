Previous
Foggy River by pej76
Photo 454

Foggy River

Another shot from the other day. This time looking from Monaca to the mouth of the Beaver river. That is another railroad bridge spanning the Beaver river. It is a different railway system. It used to be the Pennsylvania Railroad but I’m not sure if it still goes by that name. The town of Rochester is on the right and the town of Bridgewater is on the left.

As I look at this photo today I wish I had walked down to the parking lot below to take a shot without all the foreground clutter. It was drizzling though and I didn’t want to spend much time out in the rain.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful foggy morning
March 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, that bridge looks amazing.
March 8th, 2024  
