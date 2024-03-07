Sign up
Photo 453
Foggy Bridge
The old PIttsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad bridge as seen from the Monaca side of the Ohio River. This bridge was built in 1908 and is still in use today.
Our sunny and warm weather has came to an end yesterday. It rained all day and there with fog in many areas. The Ohio River had a blanket of fog covering it most of the day.
Monaca is my old hometown. The Ohio River makes it turn at this point from flowing northwest to southwest.
7th March 2024
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I'm back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
648
photos
20
followers
28
following
124% complete
John Falconer
ace
Great shot with lovely atmosphere.
March 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 7th, 2024
