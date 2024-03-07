Previous
Foggy Bridge by pej76
Photo 453

Foggy Bridge

The old PIttsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad bridge as seen from the Monaca side of the Ohio River. This bridge was built in 1908 and is still in use today.

Our sunny and warm weather has came to an end yesterday. It rained all day and there with fog in many areas. The Ohio River had a blanket of fog covering it most of the day.

Monaca is my old hometown. The Ohio River makes it turn at this point from flowing northwest to southwest.
Paul J

John Falconer
Great shot with lovely atmosphere.
March 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
March 7th, 2024  
