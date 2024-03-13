Previous
Me by pej76
Might be sitting on the sidelines for a bit due to eye surgery. I had a cataract removed this morning in the right eye. In two weeks i’ll have the left eye done. It’s difficult to see clearly being fresh out of surgery and both eyes so different.
Paul J

Casablanca
Wishing you good healing. Your eyes will be so much improved when it settles.
March 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
You’ll see such a great difference!
March 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
I hope you heal quickly. Take care of yourself.
March 13th, 2024  
