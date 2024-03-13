Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 459
Me
Might be sitting on the sidelines for a bit due to eye surgery. I had a cataract removed this morning in the right eye. In two weeks i’ll have the left eye done. It’s difficult to see clearly being fresh out of surgery and both eyes so different.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
661
photos
20
followers
29
following
125% complete
View this month »
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
Latest from all albums
140
456
141
60
457
458
142
459
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th March 2024 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Wishing you good healing. Your eyes will be so much improved when it settles.
March 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
You’ll see such a great difference!
March 13th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I hope you heal quickly. Take care of yourself.
March 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close