Previous
Photo 460
Small Box
Gracie can’t resist boxes no matter how small they are.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
663
photos
20
followers
29
following
126% complete
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
141
60
457
458
142
459
460
143
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Main Album
iPhone 13
11th March 2024 4:04pm
Casablanca
ace
I love your Gracie! How is the eye doing?
March 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lol, what a fun photo!
March 14th, 2024
