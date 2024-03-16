Previous
Grandson & iPad by pej76
Photo 463

Grandson & iPad

Grandson was fascinated with grandma’s iPad yesterday. He discovered how to take photos. He got a little carried away though. There were a ton of photos to delete.

Never mind the messy counter top in the background. That countertop is a catch all for everyone and everything at our home.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Paul J

Carole Sandford ace
Ha ha been there! Lovely image.
March 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice one
March 17th, 2024  
