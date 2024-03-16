Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 463
Grandson & iPad
Grandson was fascinated with grandma’s iPad yesterday. He discovered how to take photos. He got a little carried away though. There were a ton of photos to delete.
Never mind the messy counter top in the background. That countertop is a catch all for everyone and everything at our home.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
667
photos
20
followers
29
following
126% complete
View this month »
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
Latest from all albums
459
142
460
461
143
462
61
463
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
16th March 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha been there! Lovely image.
March 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice one
March 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close