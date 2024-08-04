Previous
Double Rainbow by pej76
Double Rainbow

I had to make a trip to the grocery store yesterday evening and got to see this spectacular sight. This storm just missed us but we got to see the double rainbow. I had to walk over to the car dealership to get an unobstructed view.
