My New Ride?

Not a chance. Not only is this thing ridiculously expensive but it is too hard to get in and out of it for an old guy. I have a friend who deals in vintage Chevrolet Corvettes. He buys, sells, and restores older models. He just got an occupancy permit for this new building he had built. A few of us were there today to have a pizza party celebration. Of course I had to have a photo of me in one of the “Vetts”.