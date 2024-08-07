Previous
Mama and Baby by pej76
Mama and Baby

I suspect these two were eyeing up our Hosta plants when I stepped out on the deck this morning. Did the best I could with the iPhone in low light. I knew if I went to get my Nikon they’d be gone when I got back.
7th August 2024

Paul J

Diana
How wonderful to see them! You better cover your plants 😁
August 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
So special, Wonderful capture
August 7th, 2024  
