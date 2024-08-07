Sign up
Photo 576
Mama and Baby
I suspect these two were eyeing up our Hosta plants when I stepped out on the deck this morning. Did the best I could with the iPhone in low light. I knew if I went to get my Nikon they’d be gone when I got back.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th August 2024 6:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How wonderful to see them! You better cover your plants 😁
August 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So special, Wonderful capture
August 7th, 2024
