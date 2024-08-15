Previous
Jimminy Cricket by pej76
Jimminy Cricket

Do you see the little critter? I just happened to spot it as I was walking into the house. It is camouflaged fairly well.
15th August 2024

Paul J

Casablanca ace
I see him! But what a good camouflage.

Reminds me of the old army joke:

Sgt Major: Perkins, I didn’t see you at camouflage training this morning!

Perkins: Thank you very much, sir.
August 15th, 2024  
